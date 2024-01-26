Petitions for student body election close Friday

At noon on Friday, petitions for student body candidates will close. Three tickets are collecting signatures through Google Forms, and candidates who have collected at least 700 signatures will be permitted by the Judicial Council to begin campaigning on Tuesday morning.

Dawson Kiser, a junior in Dillon studying management consulting with minors in theology and entrepreneurship, is running for president. Kiser is vice president of the junior class and served as Dillon Hall president his sophomore year. His running mate is Maeve Miller, a sophomore in McGlinn Hall, who is serving as the dorm’s senator. She’s studying sociology and Spanish, with a minor in accountancy.

James Baird, a junior studying history and political science with a minor in constitutional studies, is the president of Alumni Hall. He’s running for president with running mate Abbie Toth, a junior studying finance, economics and real estate and the vice president of Pasquerilla East Hall.

AnnahMarie Behn-Link is a junior in Flaherty studying electrical engineering with a minor in corporate practice. She previously served as the co-director of FUEL. Her running mate, Corey Bowden, is a junior in Dillon studying political science with a minor with real estate and digital marketing.

After campaigning begins, the eligible candidates will partake in a debate the next week, on Feb. 5, with an election two days later on Feb. 7.