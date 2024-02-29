Irish baseball team prepares to face Tennessee Tech

The Notre Dame baseball team is currently 5-2 overall for the season. Coming off of a split with two wins and two losses against the Florida International Panthers, the Irish will now play Tennessee Tech who had a strong weekend with three wins over Sacred Heart despite a midweek loss to Belmont.

The Irish took two wins and two losses this past weekend against the Panthers, winning the first game 13-4, losing the second game 8-10, losing the third game 5-10 and winning the fourth game 3-1.

Tennessee Tech is 6-1 on the season so far. Each of their three games against Sacred Heart were different, with the Golden Eagles winning the first game 4-1, the second game 7-4 and the third game 21-8.

Senior Hayden Gilliland currently leads the team with a .452 batting average in 31 at-bats followed closely by senior Troy Baunsgard who has a .375 batting average. Gilliland also leads in the box with a total of 8 RBIs and a .556 on-base percentage. Additionally, Baunsgard leads with 10 total runs on the season. He is also tied for the team lead with 2 home runs.

Tennessee Tech has seen a total of 13 pitchers take the mound so far, with many making major contributions. Senior Peyton Calitri leads the team in strikeouts with a total of 10 on the season. Calitri is also the only Golden Eagle to pitch at least 10 innings this season and is one of five pitchers for the team to pitch without allowing an earned run this year. Junior Jack Erdman has 2 of the team's 3 saves this season.

The Irish and Golden Eagles face off starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

