Losing streak continues for Holy Cross men's basketball

Holy Cross men’s basketball fell to Trinity Christian on Wednesday night, extending their losing streak to seven games. The Saints battled on the road in a game full of lead changes but ultimately came up short, losing 82-80.

The Saints drew first blood, with sophomore guard Phil Robles II hitting a three to start the game off strong. However, the Trolls paced the Saints for the remainder of the half, taking a 41-37 break into the break. The second half was stronger for Holy Cross. They stuck with Trinity Christian and led for large portions of the half. With only 1:49 remaining in the game, the Saints gave up a basket to make it 76-75 and never regained the lead.

The Saints had a huge edge in three-point shooting but failed to capitalize. Holy Cross went 7-17 while Trinity Christian made just one of ten attempts. Trinity Christian largely accounted for the three-point discrepancy at the free throw line. Holy Cross shot just 65% from the line while Trinity Christian knocked down 15 of 17.

Junior guard Justin O’Neal led the Saints with 22 points followed by sophomore guard AJ Roseman with 13 points. Five members of the team scored in the double digits. The 80 total points was the largest score put up by the Saints since their last victory, which was on Jan. 27 against St. Ambrose.

The Saints have one final game this season — an away matchup at Governors State on Saturday afternoon. This will be the teams’ second meeting of the season. Holy Cross won the last matchup 70-60 in South Bend on Jan. 17.

