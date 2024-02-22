Saints seek to defend CCAC titles

The 2023 season was a wildly successful one for Holy Cross tennis. Both its men’s and women’s teams had been successful over the previous few seasons, but a memorable postseason run remained elusive. That all changed a year ago, when both teams emerged victorious in the CCAC Tournament, sending them to nationals for the first time in program history.

“We’re the favorite on both sides [now],” head coach Eric Mahone said. “And if we win it this year, everyone’s gonna say, ‘You were supposed to,’ right? Where last year we weren’t.”

Last year’s titles for the Saints likely came about a year ahead of time. That showed a bit on the national stage, with both teams losing in the first round of the tournament. Getting there, though, was a valuable experience for the teams’ present and future. Holding the status of conference champion is certainly a nice recruiting pitch. And if the Saints return to the national tournament again, they’ll have a better grasp on how to handle everything.

Repeating a title is never easy, but the Saints are about as well-equipped as they can be. Both teams started the season ranked in the NAIA Preseason Top 25. An All-American returns on each side: sophomore Kia Carvalho-Landell on the women’s team and junior Perry Gregg on the men’s. Gregg was dominant last season, looking to build on his excellent combined 20-2 record across singles and doubles play a year ago.

“He’s obviously just a really good talent, right? I mean, he’d be a top-20 Division One player,” Mahone said.

However, one player doesn’t make a championship team in any sport, especially tennis. What makes the team so special, Mahone said, is its leadership and depth. The team’s captains — Carvalho-Landell and senior Diane Maillotte for the women, junior Ciaran McCarthy and senior Will Page for the men — are as important as anyone to the team’s success. But the progression of the roster across the board is what makes Holy Cross so special.

“What’s different about this year’s team, even compared to last year — last year’s team was special, but we have we just have amazing seniors. So my first main recruiting class [and] difference-makers are all seniors this year,” Mahone said.

Mahone mentioned the team also has very talented young players who could play big roles this year, such as underclassmen Polis Koursaros and Luca McManus. And given how often matches come down to the players who round out lineups, their growth could be what tips the scales in the Saints’ favor.

“In some ways, you’re number four or five, six guys are maybe the most important because that’s actually what wins, and team tennis is the depth. It’s not the number one player. Everybody’s got a good number one,” Mahone said. “But it’s the teams that are really good, they have guys that are playing four or five, six, that could be number ones at other schools.”

Right now, both teams are still in the early stages of their season. The women’s team won its opener 4-0 against Bethel on Friday. The men are 1-1, falling to Case Western Reserve on Feb. 9 before sweeping Goshen the next day. The team’s schedule this year is set up in a way that should allow the team to grow in a nice rhythm as the spring progresses.

“We play a bunch of nationally ranked teams, but they’re all just below us. So being chased, it’s kind of something we have to get used to,” Mahone said. “But I feel really good about that. We’re maybe 50% as good as we will be by the end of the season. I think that our schedule [is] set up so we’re peaking in April [and] May. [For] men’s [it’s] the same thing.”

It’s also a reflection of where the team is now. Last year, the team was just happy to reach nationals. This year, it’s determined to make noise on the biggest stage.

“This year, though, the goal isn’t to peak by conference tournament. So that was last year, right? Just to get over that hurdle,” Mahone said. “And we kind of peaked and then dropped off. This year, the goal is to peak by nationals. And so that’s how the schedule is set up.”

