Belles tennis keep their streak alive with a victory over the Bulldogs

The Saint Mary’s tennis team kept their momentum going from spring break as they took a 7-2 victory over the Adrian College Bulldogs.

The Belles fared well in doubles competition, winning all three of the matches that were played. The singles competition looked a bit different with the Belles winning four out of the six matches that were played.

Doubles

Junior Alayna Campbell and her partner, sophomore Evelyn Demblans-Dechans, started off strong at one doubles winning 8-4 over their competitors, freshman Hye Jin Elliot and sophomore Claire Earley from Adrian.

In the two doubles match, freshman Anna Gardner and her partner sophomore Emma Kealy did not slow down, winning their match 8-3 over competitors graduate student Ellie Himebauch and junior Liv Depies from Adrian.

Finally, rounding out the doubles competition at third doubles, sophomore Hannah Gerner and her partner senior Katie Hunter took the 8-5 win in their match against freshman Jennifer Wojcik and sophomore Brooke Posey.

Singles

At one singles, Campbell faced Elliot again and defeated her. Campbell lost the first set 3-6 but won the second 6-3, sending the match into a tiebreaker where Campbell took the 6-3 win.

In the two singles competition, Kealy fell short against Earley from Adrian. Kealy lost the first set in the match 6-2 before falling short 7-6, losing 7-2 in the tiebreak.

In the three singles competition, Demblans-Dechans won her singles match in straight sets. She won both of the sets 6-2.

Gardner also answered the call with a win in the four singles competition. Gardner won the first set 6-2 but lost the second set 3-6 against her competitor Depies. However, Gardner was able to come out on top with a 6-4 victory in the deciding third set.

Freshman Grace Clearwater fell short in the five singles competition. Clearwater lost both sets, losing the first 6-3 and the second 7-5.

Gerner rounded out the singles competition with a win over junior Regan Snyder from Adrian. Gerner lost the first set 4-6 but she won the second set 7-5 sending the match into a ten-point tiebreaker where Gerner won 10-7.

The Belles now look ahead to play Alma on March 27th at 4 p.m.