Notre Dame softball comes up short against Virginia Tech

The Notre Dame softball team, now 8-8 on the season, came up short this weekend against Virginia Tech. The Irish lost the first game against the Hokies 9-1, the second game 9-3 and the third game 11-5.

In the first game, sophomore Micaela Kastor started in the circle and threw four innings. Kastor allowed seven hits, seven earned runs and had one strikeout. Junior Shannon Becker came into the circle throwing the last two innings of the game. Becker allowed two hits, two runs, one earned run and had one strikeout.

Neither team scored in the first inning, but the Irish scored the first run of the game in the second. The Hokies were quick to recover, scoring three runs in the third inning, four runs in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth inning which led to the final score of 9-1.

Graduate student Alexis Laudenslager started on the mound in the second game for the Irish throwing 3.1 innings. Laudenslager allowed nine hits, eight earned runs and had three strikeouts. Becker came in relief and finished the game allowing two hits, one earned run and one strikeout.

Virginia Tech took the early lead in the first inning, second inning and fourth inning. The Hokies scored five runs in the first, two in the second and one in the fourth, making the score 8-0 against the Irish. The Irish put their first points on the board in the fifth inning, making the score 8-3, but the Hokies added another point to the board to make the final score of the game 9-3.

In the final game against Virginia Tech, freshman Kami Kamzik made her first collegiate start in the circle for the Irish pitching four innings. Kamzik allowed three hits, six runs and five earned runs. Laudenslager stepped on the mound in the fifth inning for the Irish allowing two hits, four earned runs and had one strikeout. Kastor closed out the game in the circle in the sixth inning allowing one run and one hit.

The Hokies took the lead in the first and second inning, scoring one point in both innings. Notre Dame added a point onto the board for themselves in the third inning, making the score 2-1. Neither team scored in the fourth, but Virginia Tech was able to put up eight points against the Irish in the fifth inning. The Irish only put up three, making the score now 10-4. Virginia Tech added one more point for themselves in the sixth inning with Notre Dame following suit in the seventh, ultimately ending the game with a score of 11-5.

Notre Dame softball is now looking ahead to Marshall March Madness this upcoming weekend, where they will be playing Marshall, Indiana State and Ball State to kick off spring break.

