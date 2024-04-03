Beaudreau, Schiavone star in regular-season finale at The Bruzzy

With the postseason looming in just over two weeks, Notre Dame women's golf impressed in its final regular season competition. The Irish took second place at The Bruzzy at Dornick Hills Country Club in Ardmore, Oklahoma, posting an overall team score of 866 (+26). Coming into the event, Notre Dame had not posted a top-two finish during the spring since April 2021 at the IU Spring Challenge.

Going by the scoreboard rankings, Notre Dame's performance jumped off the page among the 13-team field. Unsurprisingly, No. 8 Arkansas won the event, shooting 10 strokes better than the Irish. However, the Razorbacks were the sole squad out of the 10 seeded higher than No. 75 Notre Dame to actually place better than the Irish at The Bruzzy. Top-60 programs such as Purdue, Oklahoma, North Texas, Texas Tech, Tulsa and Minnesota all fell below Notre Dame at the North Texas-hosted event.

Across the board, no team (including Arkansas) performed better than the Irish during the final two of the competition's three rounds. After an opening-round score of 297, Notre Dame cut down to totals of 282 and 287 in rounds two and three, respectively.

Setting the tone of improvement for the Irish, graduate student Lauren Beaudreau and senior Chloe Schiavone each placed inside the top two individually. Beaudreau won the event outright, going 70-67-70 for a three-under par 207 for her first career tournament win. With a runner-up finish at the Tulane Classic also to her name, Beaudreau played her best golf in March to end the regular season.

Right behind her, Schiavone went lower with each round, posting a 73-70-68 scoring line for a one-over par tally of 211. Tying for second place with Kendall Todd of Arkansas, Schiavone delivered an eagle at one point during the weekend.

Rounding out the Irish contributions, junior Montgomery Ferreira went 76-74-72 to tie for 27th place, freshman Alexsandra Lapple used a second-round 71 to tie for 51st and graduate student Nina Rissi finished in a 68th-place group.

Several weeks off now await the Irish ahead of the ACC Championships, which will take place from April 18-21 at Porters Neck Country Club in Wilmington, North Carolina. Last season, Notre Dame finished in a tie for ninth place at the ACC Championships.