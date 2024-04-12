Belles tennis falls to the Flying Dutch

After last week's loss against Calvin, Saint Mary's tennis was unable to make a comeback against Hope College, losing 8-1 on Wednesday.

Doubles

The Belles struggled in the doubles competition, losing all three matches. The matches were played to eight points.

Junior Alayna Campbell and her partner sophomore Evelyn Demblans-Dechans competed in the first round of doubles but were unable to pull through, losing 8-3 against Amanda Lopykinski and Sullivan Moran.

In the second doubles match, sophomore Emma Kealy and freshman Anna Gardner lost their match 8-2 against their competition of Miyako Coffey and Annika Weeber.

In the third doubles match, sophomore Hannah Gerner and senior Katie Hunter suffered the final loss of the competition, falling 8-0 to Madison Wei and Phoebe Walker from Hope.

Singles

The singles competition also proved challenging for the Belles, as they lost five of the six matches.

In the first singles match, Campbell took the hit for the Belles, losing her match. Campbell lost the first set 6-2 and the second set 6-1.

In the second singles match, Kealy lost her match against her competitor, Sullivan Moran. Kealy lost the first set 6-2 and lost the second set 6-4.

In the third singles match, Demblans-Dechans was able to pull the first win of the day for the Belles over her opponent, Annika Weeber. Demblans-Dechans won the first set 6-4 and the second set 6-4.

In the fourth singles match, Gardner took the hit after taking the match into a tiebreaker. Gardner lost the first set 7-5 and won the second set 6-4 but lost the tiebreaking round 1-0 against her opponent, Madison Wei.

In the fifth singles match, freshman Grace Clearwater took a loss for the Belles, losing against Hope Rhoades from Hope. Clearwater lost the first set 6-2 and the second set 6-0.

Gerner took the final loss for the Belles in the sixth and final singles competition match. Gerner lost the first set 6-3 and the second set 6-1.

The Belles tennis team now prepares to face Kalamazoo at home this Saturday at 1 p.m.