Belles tennis record takes a hit as they fall to Calvin University

Singles

The singles competition did not go in favor of the Belles. They finished the competition with two wins and four losses against Calvin.

Junior Alayna Campbell started off strong for the Belles at one singles. She won the first set 6-4 and the second set 7-5 over sophomore Tessa Holman from Calvin to win her match.

Sophomore Emma Kealy won her match at two singles. She took the first and only set of the match 5-3.

Sophomore Evelyn Demblans-Dechans fell short in her match at three singles. She lost both sets 6-3 against her competitor junior Catherine Grissom.

Freshman Anna Gardner lost her match at four singles. After losing the first set 0-6, the second set didn't go much better, losing 1-6 against her opponent junior Maggie Shoemaker.

Freshman Grace Clearwater faced similar problems in the five singles spot, losing against junior Averi Lewis. Clearwater lost the first set 1-6 and the second set 0-6.

Sophomore Hannah Gerner took the loss in the six singles competition. She lost both sets 0-6 against her competitor junior Delanie Minnema.

Doubles

The doubles competition also went poorly for the Belles. There were three matches played and the Belles finished with one win and two losses.

Campbell and Demblans-Dechans took the one doubles spot for the Belles. They came out on top with an 8-7 win over competitors sophomore Julia Hooker and freshman Marina Ribeiro, taking the match tiebreak by a score of 11-9.

Kealy and her partner Gardner were unable to take the win in the two doubles competition. They took an 8-3 loss against their competitors junior Catherine Grissom and freshman Rachel Grissom.

Clearwater and Gerner also took an 8-3 loss in the three doubles competition against sophomore partners Tessa Holman and Elise Norman.

The Belles tennis team will be stay on the road and play Hope College at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10.