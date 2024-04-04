Skip to Content, Navigation, or Footer.
The Observer
Thursday, April 4, 2024
The Observer
Irish perform well in Raleigh, enter April with Tennessee Relays

Numerous Notre Dame runners qualify for regionals at the Raleigh Relays

For Notre Dame track and field, the outdoor season calendar turns to April this weekend. The Irish will take a trip to Rocky Top for the Tennessee Relays in Knoxville, Tennessee, beginning a busy month before the postseason.

Last week, the Irish competed in the North Carolina State-hosted Raleigh Relays, with several runners posting times that qualified them for regionals. The three-day competition began Thursday with six Notre Dame men's distance runners registering times that positioned them to qualify for regionals.

In the 1500-meter run, senior Carter Solomon (3:43.04) and graduate student Jake Renfree (3:43.49) each joined the top 20 of NCAA times this season, setting themselves up to qualify regionally. Graduate student Tom Seitzer did the same in the 3000-meter steeplechase, moving into 15th in the NCAA with a time of 8:50.91. In the 10,000-meter run, graduate student Tyler Berg delivered the team's best performance of the day, using a personal-best time of 28:34.00 to rank inside the top 10. Finally, sophomores CJ Singleton and Daelen Ackley made their debuts in the 5000-meter run, posting respective times of 13:49.25 and 13:52.17.

The Irish women also performed well on day two, beginning with personal records from graduate student Andrea Markezich and senior Erin Strzelecki in the 10,000-meter run. With respective times of 32:36.16 and 32:44.62, the two both rank inside the nation's top five for the event. Also earning top-five spots, junior Siona Chisholm finished fourth in Raleigh with a time of 15:37.74 in the 5000-meter run and junior Sophie Novak took third at 10:07.17 in the steeplechase. In the shorter events, freshman Jordyn Borsch (400-meter dash), senior Madison Schmidt (high jump) and senior Jadin O'Brien (100-meter hurdles) placed inside the top 10.

Day three saw two more Irish women secure top-10 finishes in the 400-meter dash, as freshman Ellis Weekley (1:00.80) took fourth and sophomore Reese Sanders (1:01.94) earned ninth.

This week's Tennessee Relays will begin on Thursday in Knoxville and continue through Friday.

