Irish wrap up regular season at Hoosier Collegiate

Notre Dame men’s golf could not have performed much better over the past five weeks. The Irish have a three-event streak of top-three results, including The Invitational at the Ford, the Johnnie-O at Sea Island and the Schenkel Invitational. Moreover, Notre Dame finished 18-under par or better in each of those three competitions.

But three weeks have passed since the Irish posted the last of their impressive placements. Whether or not all the time off will cool Notre Dame down remains to be seen at this weekend’s Hoosier Collegiate, the last event on the team’s regular-season schedule.

Two Irish golfers unlikely to slow down anytime soon are freshman Jacob Modleski and graduate student Palmer Jackson. They have each produced top-15 finishes in three consecutive competitions, leading Notre Dame’s late-season surge.

Modleski took third at the Ford, won the Johnnie-O at Sea Island and claimed a tie for 11th at the Schenkel Invitational. He delivered at least one round of 67 or lower in each of those three events.

Jackson followed a 12th-place finish at the Ford by snatching third and fifth in the following two tournaments. At the Schenkel Invitational, he impressively shot 73-69-66 across his three rounds, easily putting forth Notre Dame’s best final round of the tournament.

This weekend’s event will take place at The Pfau Course at Indiana University. The expansive course, designed by Steve Smyers and Fuzzy Zoeller, was ranked second in Indiana in Golfweek’s June 2023 “Best Courses You Can Play” rankings. It lays out as a par 71, leaning into the Griffy Woods on the northeast side of Bloomington.