Notre Dame softball prepares to face Central Michigan and UIC

Now 24-20 overall on the season and 8-13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Irish are looking ahead to playing Central Michigan and the University of Illinois-Chicago during the upcoming week.

Central Michigan

With their game last year being canceled, the last time that these two teams faced each other was in 2022, where the Irish took a 4-1 win.

Junior right-hander Shannon Becker started in the circle and pitched three innings for the Irish in the 2022 game. Becker allowed four hits, one earned run, and struck out three. Graduate student right-hander Payton Tidd closed out the game for the Irish not allowing any base-runners and striking out four.

Offensively, the Irish had five leaders in the game. Then senior Brooke Marquez finished 1-for-3 at the plate hitting her second home run of that season. Graduate student Abby Sweet, seniors Leea Hanks and Karina Gaskins, and junior Jane Kronenberger all added a hit. Kronenberger, Tidd, and senior Carlli Kloss all had an RBI for the Irish.

Looking Forward

Offensively, Abbey Tolmie leads in the box for the Chippewas with a batting average of .291. Tolmie is followed closely by teammate Carly Sleeman, who has a batting average of .286.

In terms of pitching, Grace Lehto is the one to look out for. Lehto has a total of 84 strikeouts on the season in 26 appearances on the mound.

University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC)

Looking Back

The last time that these two teams played each other was in 2011, when the Irish took the 4-1 win over the Flames.

Then-freshman Lauren Winter started in the circle for the Irish pitching five innings. Winter struck out six and walked one. Then-sophomore Jackie Bowe came into relieve her, throwing two hitless innings to close out the game.

Offensively, then-junior Alexa Maldonado led in the box for the Irish finishing with a 2-for-2 effort. The junior Dani Miller also contributed offensively with two RBI’s.

Looking Forward

Offensively, Alannah Cran leads in the box for the Flames with a batting average of .310. Cran is followed closely by her teammate Larisa Villa who has a batting average of .291.

Pitching wise, Christina Toniolo leads in the circle with a total of 66 strikeouts on the season. Her teammate Carlee Jo Clark also contributes with a total of 48 strikeouts. Both pitchers have seen the mound 25 times this season.

The Irish softball team will see Central Michigan on April 23 at 5 p.m. and UIC the next day at 4 p.m., both games at home in Melissa Cook Stadium.