Saint Mary’s tennis dominates over Olivet on senior night

Before the matches began, Belles tennis honored their only senior this season, Katie Hunter, for senior night. Then the team swept Olivet off their feet with a 9-0 win.

Doubles

The doubles competition fared well for the Belles as they won all three matches.

Junior Alayna Campbell and her partner sophomore Evelyn Demblans-Dechans started off strong for the Belles in the one doubles match, winning 8-1 over their competitors Rylee Lewis and Jordan West from Olivet.

Across the court, freshman Anna Gardner and partner sophomore Emma Kealy kept the momentum going with a full sweep win of 8-0 over their competitors Kayden Alli and Madison Golden in the two doubles match.

Finally, in the three doubles competition, Hunter and her partner sophomore Hannah Gerner took an 8-4 win over Alyssa Davis and Leah Hopkins from Olivet.

Singles

The singles competition also went in favor of the Belles where they won all six of the matches.

Campbell competed in the one singles match, taking the win over Lewis. Campbell won the first set 6-1 and the second set 6-2.

In the two singles competition, Kealy took the second win for the Belles over West. Kealy won both sets 6-0.

Demblans-Dechans kept the momentum going, winning her match in the three singles competition. She took her first set 6-2 and the second 6-0.

Freshman Grace Clearwater played in the four singles match for the Belles and took the win. She won the first set 6-1 and the second 6-2.

Gerner took the fifth win for Belles in the five singles competition. She won the first set 6-4 and the second 6-3.

Last but certainly not least, Hunter took the final win of the day in the six singles competition over Olivet’s Alaina McCormick. Hunter won the first set 6-1 and the second 6-0.

Belles tennis goes on the road to face Albion in their final conference game before the tournament on Wednesday, April 24 at 4 p.m.