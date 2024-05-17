Belles use unbeaten March to fuel 17-win season

The Saint Mary’s tennis team finished off its season going 17-7 overall, 6-2 in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play, 7-2 in home matches, 4-5 for away matches and 6-0 for neutral matches. The Belles were coached by Dale Campbell in his 16th year.

There are many different aspects that Campbell points out that led to the team's success.



“We have a fairly deep lineup. Our top four players are somewhat at a similar level, which has helped us against a lot of opponents” Campbell said.



Another aspect pointed out by Campbell is how the Belles grew as a team after every match.

“I think just knowing that they can get a little bit better from match to match and that it takes just a little bit of a change to win a few more matches,” he explained.

Campbell also talked about all of the different players and their successes but pointed out sophomore Emma Kealy.



“I would say Emma Kealy at the No. 2 spot [for singles] as well as her play in doubles leading in the No. 2 [team] with her freshman partner has done a good job leading the team,” he said.

Campbell also pointed out two freshmen that are worth keeping on the radar — Grace Clearwater and Anna Gardner.

“I would say our first-year player Anna Gardner from Texas has improved a lot at the No. 4 singles spot and the No. 2 doubles,” Campbell said. “Her game is maturing rapidly for a first-year player. Grace Clearwater has also contributed in singles in the No. 5 spot and [in] No. 3 doubles as well.”

“Senior Katie Hunter and junior Alayna Campbell are the upperclassmen, and they have done a great job of bringing the team together, spending a lot of time with the younger players and our team plays for each other,” Campbell said when asked about how the upperclassmen helped the underclassmen be prepared for the season

Belles tennis also made the MIAA tournament this year, clutching third place in the conference



“I feel that making the conference tournament is a testament to the resilience of our team — their improvement in continuing to bounce back from any setbacks. We won many that were close and showed up to play well in some key matches. We make the conference tournament top four most every year, but it is a mark of consistency to continue that. I am proud of our team and our program for this accomplishment,” Campbell said.

The Belles rounded out their season winning the first round of the tournament 5-4 against Calvin but lost 5-0 against Hope in the championship match.