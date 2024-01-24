Belles shutdown by Calvin

Defense has been the main issue for Saint Mary’s basketball this season. The Belles have allowed at least 80 points in seven of their 13 defeats in 18 games during this campaign. However, the focal point of their issues switched on Saturday when they traveled to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to face Calvin. Saint Mary’s managed just 33 points in a 46-point defeat, their fourth loss in their last five games. It was the lowest offensive output for the Belles since a 50-32 loss to Carthage on Nov. 13, 2021. The last time the Belles scored fewer points in a conference game was Jan. 13, 2018, a 51-31 loss to Trine.

The Belles dug themselves into an early hole, trailing 20-10 at the end of the first quarter. After jumping out to a 6-2 lead 2:12 in, Saint Mary’s scored just 12 points in the final 17:46 before halftime. Twice in the opening 20 minutes the Belles missed six consecutive field goals. Things didn’t improve after the break, culminating in a 5-point fourth quarter where only senior guard Elle Deardorff was able to score.

Unsurprisingly, the final stats largely favored the Knights. Calvin held the edge in turnovers forced (19-10), rebounds (50-29) and blocks (14-2). Emma Witte led the home team in points, tallying 14 off the bench. Overall, 14 Knights found themselves on the scoresheet. Deardorff and senior forward Athena Samson tied for the Belles’ team lead with 8 points.

Coincidentally, Saint Mary’s will attempt to bounce back against Trine on Saturday. The game tips off at 1 p.m.