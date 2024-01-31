Hate permacloud? Pretend it’s summer in these windowless, distraction-free study spots

In September, I published a column telling everyone about the perfect outdoor study spots, because the weather is only gorgeous for a few precious weeks under the Dome. Those golden weeks of sunlight left us long ago, and as we return to campus I’d like to write a companion piece for my fellow sun-lovers. Instead of dwelling on my vitamin D deficiency during these somber months, I like to hide from the weather by finding study spots that are completely isolated from the outdoors. Windowless study spaces are like casinos in that you can’t feel the passage of time: no sun to set at 5, no rain to make you dread the walk home. Google a picture of Notre Dame in the summer, and you can almost pretend it’s August again!

These spots are also perfect for avoiding all distractions. If you just need a study spot where the only thing to do is look at your textbook, this article is for you. Fortunately, our generous campus architects do not care for natural light, so the Notre Dame campus is a gold mine of windowless time capsules for the perfect all-nighter. Without further ado, here are the top five study spots on campus that I would recommend to a vampire.