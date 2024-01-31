Hate permacloud? Pretend it’s summer in these windowless, distraction-free study spots

In September, I published a column telling everyone about the perfect outdoor study spots, because the weather is only gorgeous for a few precious weeks under the Dome. Those golden weeks of sunlight left us long ago, and as we return to campus I’d like to write a companion piece for my fellow sun-lovers. Instead of dwelling on my vitamin D deficiency during these somber months, I like to hide from the weather by finding study spots that are completely isolated from the outdoors. Windowless study spaces are like casinos in that you can’t feel the passage of time: no sun to set at 5, no rain to make you dread the walk home. Google a picture of Notre Dame in the summer, and you can almost pretend it’s August again!
These spots are also perfect for avoiding all distractions. If you just need a study spot where the only thing to do is look at your textbook, this article is for you. Fortunately, our generous campus architects do not care for natural light, so the Notre Dame campus is a gold mine of windowless time capsules for the perfect all-nighter. Without further ado, here are the top five study spots on campus that I would recommend to a vampire.
- Hesburgh Library: No more impressive effort has been made to minimize window access than in the construction of Hesburgh Library. From the outside, it seems that the library has very few windows. From the inside, it’s hard to find any windows at all. When I need to sink into an intense study session without the outdoors in sight, I head to the reading room on the 10th floor. The basement is also an excellent spot for essay writing — I swear, time passes differently down there. Just please remember to be quiet on the windowless floors, or you will receive dirty looks (from me).
- The Math Bunker: I confess that I am not a math major or even a STEM major, and I love the Math Bunker (aka the Math Library). For those who have not discovered this somber study spot, look for a nondescript staircase leading down into the bowels of Hayes-Healy Hall. In the basement, you will find a space that formerly stored math textbooks, and now is home to dozens of STEM kids writing silently on white boards. You might not enjoy your time down there, but you will leave with a completed problem set.
- The Mendoza Basement: If you’re intimidated by STEM kids or just find the Math Bunker too depressing, the Mendoza Library is a strong alternative. Descend all the way down the dramatic spiral staircase in Mendoza and you will find lots of nooks and crannies full of kids prepping for their Deloitte interviews. This is a great spot for quieter group work, and there is an outlet at nearly every seat.
- DeBart Classrooms: Did you know that DeBartolo Hall is so big, it could seat the entire student body at the same time? DeBart is home to hundreds of classrooms, and fortunately for you, many of them are windowless. For some serious isolation, head to DeBart at night after classes have ended, and find your own little seminar room to pass the hours without being bothered by a soul.
- Fitzpatrick Hall of Engineering, top floor: One perk of having a roommate in STEM is 24-hour access to one of the most solitary study spots on campus. Find a way into Fitzpatrick at night, and the top floor has comfortable — and often empty — study spaces, complete with glass doors and whiteboards. The building itself is constructed to suit the engineering aesthetic; that is, it looks like a nuclear war bunker. It’s the perfect place for some somber and focused exam preparation.
Although these five are my go-to spots, I also encourage my readers to check out the first floor of Stinson-Remick, the main room in Jenkins-Nanovic, the upper floors of the Law Library and the basement of your dorm. I am confident that with enough patience and delusion, we can make it to spring. Good luck, and happy studying!
Rose is a senior from Buffalo, NY with majors in economics and the Program of Liberal Studies. Her writing interests include ethics, campus culture and the intersection of economics, politics and philosophy. When she's not writing, you can find her reading on the 10th floor of the library, losing intramural basketball games or working at the Law School. You can contact Rose by email at rquiniaz@nd.edu.
The views expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Observer.