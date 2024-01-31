Irish Alumni set to make Super Bowl debut

Two exceptional Irish alumni are set to take the field for Super Bowl LVIII: Aaron Banks and Drue Tranquill. Both Banks and Tranquill started their respective conference championship games Sunday and will suit up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. For both Irish alumni, it is their first Super Bowl. Although Banks plays for the 49ers, who made the Super Bowl in 2019, he wasn’t drafted until 2021. Likewise, Tranquill was traded last off-season from the Chargers to the Chiefs, so he was not a member of last year’s championship team. Whatever the outcome is, a former Irish player will be receiving their first Super Bowl ring.

Aaron Banks, Guard, #65, San Francisco 49ers

Aaron Banks played for the Irish from 2018 to 2021. During his time he made 38 starts. He was a stellar offensive guard and declared for the draft in 2021. He went on to be drafted by the 49ers with the 48th pick, in the second round. This season, Banks has been a vital part of the 49ers dominant rushing offense. Their running back, Christian McCaffrey, boasts 18 rushing touchdowns this season. Such an amazing season is not possible without elite lineman like Banks. Any football coach in America will tell you that “the game is won in the trenches,” that is the battle between offensive and defensive lineman. This statement could not be more true, and San Francisco wins games by winning in the trenches. Banks is a crucial piece to the 49ers formidable O-line. If Banks and the O-line have a good day at the office, a 49ers victory will be imminent. During the game, look for #65 to be dealing with the Chief’s pass rush and pulling on run plays. Especially look for Banks to be pulling for his former Irish teammate Drue Tranquill at the second level.

Drue Tranquill, Linebacker, #23, Kansas City Chiefs

Drue Tranquill played at Notre Dame from the 2014-2015 season to the 2018-2019 season. He played five years and was even married as a grad student. He was the cornerstone of the Irish defense throughout these years with very consistent play. Apart from an injury his sophomore year, Tranquill played in double digit games every year in South Bend. In his career at Notre Dame he recorded a total of 292 tackles and 25 tackles for loss. Tranquill went on to be drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 130th pick in round four of the 2019 draft. Tranquill was a solid player for the Chargers before being dealt to the Chiefs this off-season. This season he has been all over the field making plays for Kansas City. He has 4.5 sacks and 54 tackles this season. Ironically, Tranquill will be trying to stop Banks and the 49ers run game during the game. If the Chiefs’ defense can weather the storm of the 49ers run game, it is very likely they will be taking home the Lombardi Trophy. Tranquill will be looking to set up the Chiefs’ defense for success in Vegas. Look for #23 to be plugging up gaps on run plays and dropping into shallow coverage on passes.