Irish honor seniors at Tim Welsh Classic

Notre Dame swim and dive moved closer to the end of its 2023-24 regular season while also looking back on Saturday's Tim Welsh Classic. The annual event doubled as Notre Dame's senior day, a way to celebrate the 14 seniors and graduate students on its roster. No. 6 Ohio State won the women's side of the competition, lapping the field with 1,635 points. The No. 12 Irish men's team swam to victory at home, with the Buckeyes coming up just short in their quest for a sweep.

The Irish took the top two spots in the men's 200-yard free relay, with the quartet of junior Chris Guiliano, sophomore Tommy Janton, sophomore Tate Bacon and graduate student Cason Wilburn winning with a 1:18.06. That combination also earned the win in the men's 400-yard free relay. Graduate student Tanner Filion and sophomore Dillon Edge also claimed the gold and silver in the men's 200 IM. Graduate student Luka Cvetko won the men's 50 free by 0.02 seconds. Janton, senior Tyler Christianson, Wilburn and Guiliano earned the victory in the men's 200 and 400 medley, with another Irish team coming in second in the latter event. The top four places in the men's 200 back belonged to the Irish, as Janton came in first by almost 2 seconds.

The Irish took the top five places in the men's 100 butterfly, with Guiliano picking up the win. He brought home another title in the 100 free, finishing in 41.77. Christianson was victorious in the men's 100 breast with a time of 53.28. He also prevailed in the 200 yard breaststroke with a 1:56.21 mark. Freshmen Lucas Logue and Madelyn Christman represented the underclassmen well, winning the men's 100 back and 200 back with times of 0:46.82 and 1:53.27, respectively.

Christman was the lone Irish swimmer on the woman’s side to win an event. However, sophomore Grace Courtney was at the top of the charts in the women's 1-meter dive, as was junior Calie Brady in the 3-meter. Sophomore Daniel Knapp won both of those events on the men's side, with sophomore Benedict Nguyen placing second and third, respectively.

The Irish have one more competition left in their regular season, as they travel to Columbus, Ohio, for the Ohio State Invitational from Feb. 16-18. Two days later, they'll begin the ACC Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

