Irish are nearly perfect in DeCicco Duals

On their home turf for the first time this season, Notre Dame fencing looked comfortable and dominant all weekend long. The three-time defending national champions went a combined 26-1 at the DeCicco Duals over the weekend, with a 15-12 loss by the women’s team Saturday as the lone blemish on the weekend.

On Saturday, sophomore James Chen and freshman Radu Nitu delivered perfect performances in foil and sabre, respectively. Sophomore Kaitlyn Hulseburg delivered an undefeated sabre performance herself, while sophomore Josephina Conway and junior Rebeca Candescu won all of their foil matches. Senior David Wozniak (epee), senior Philip Dority (foil), freshman Ryanne Leslie (foil) and junior Emily Chang (sabre) lost only once.

Sunday brought about more dominance for both the Irish a team and several individuals. On the women’s side, two sabres (freshman Siena Hua and senior Cate Priestley) ran the table, as did graduate student Zoe Barnette did in foil. Sophomore Riley Robinson was a workhorse, going an outstanding 21-0 across every dual. Freshman foil Mason Stanley just about matched him with a 19-0 mark.

Notre Dame will take a short trip to Evanston, Illinois, to conclude its regular season at the Northwestern Duals on Feb. 3. The Irish will then play host to the ACC Championships from Feb. 24-25.

Sign up for our Observer Sports newsletter!

Have an Irish sports question? Ask it for our Observer Sports mailbag!