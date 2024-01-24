ShamTalk Podcast: How can Notre Dame athletics remain relevant?

In the last few years, we've seen a crazy amount of change in college athletics. From conference realignment to playoff expansion to NFL to the crazy coaching carousel, the focus has been off of the field. There's been a need to stay relevant, but as the situation likely slows down, what does a program like Notre Dame have to do? What can they do differently than other programs? Special guest host Jimmy Collins (from the Golden Ticket Podcast and NDTV) joins Observer Associate Sports Editor and NDTV Director of Vision J.J. Post and Observer Senior Sports Writer and NDTV President Jake Miller to discuss all this and more.

Watch the podcast on YouTube.