Holy Cross men's basketball fall to Calumet

The Saints scored the first points of the game on Saturday night in McKenna Arena, but it was Calumet College who got the win. The Crimson Wave improved to 12-9 on the season while Holy Cross fell to 8-14.

For the first eight minutes of the game, the two teams stayed within a few points of one another. Then, Devan Nichols made a key three pointer for the Calumet, expanding their lead to six and providing momentum for the rest of the half. The Wave lead continued to balloon thereafter, and teams went into halftime with the visitors up by 20.

Holy Cross played much tighter defense in the second half, only giving up 34 points (compared to 52 in the first frame) and scoring 37 themselves. The improved final 20 minutes wasn't enough though, with the Saints failing to make up the deficit amassed in the first half. The game went final with the Waves earning a 86-69 victory.

Junior guard Justin O’Neal and sophomore guard AJ Roseman led the way for Holy Cross with 16 points a piece. Freshman forward Desmond Davie and sophomore guard Drew Adzia each scored 10 points. Adzia was also two for two on three point shots.

The two teams were for the most part even on all stats, though Calumet held a slight edge in almost every category. The Wave proved much more accurate from the free throw line - going 13 for 14, while Holy Cross missed seven of their 22 attempts. While making more free throws may not have changed the outcome of the game, it certainly would have put Holy Cross in a much better position.

Looking ahead, the Saints will play on Wednesday against on St. Francis (Illinois). Holy Cross hosted St. Francis on January 6 and lost by 12, in a frustrating match-up. Their chance for redemption on the road will tip off at 8:30 p.m.