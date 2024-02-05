Irish finish strong at Meyo Invitational

Athletes from 37 different schools across the country made their way to Notre Dame this weekend for the annual Meyo Invitational. Named after Notre Dame alumnus Ray Meyo, the event is one of the flagship moments on Notre Dame’s track and field schedule as it gives them a chance to compete on their home turf.

Graduate student Olivia Markezich was the star of the two-day event for the Irish. Not only was her time in the Meyo Mile of 4:27.76 the best of the field, it was the fastest mile time by a woman in the NCAA this season. Graduate student Michael Shoaf recorded another strong finish in shot put, besting the competition with a 19.93 meter toss, the second best in the country this season. Seniors Alaina Brady and Erin Strzelecki won the long jump (5.70 meters) and 3000 meter (9:21.88), respectively.

Brady’s long jump excellence helped her finish second in the pentathlon with 4,066 points, the 13th-highest figure nation wide. Markezich’s sister Andrea finished second behind Strzelecki in the 3000 meter by just over one second. Shoaf and graduate student Shiloh Corrales-Nelson each finished third in the Adam Beltran weight throw. Senior Robbie Cozean took first in the men’s one mile open, finishing in just a hair over four minutes. Senior Carter Solomon nearly led the Irish to a sweep in the Meyo Mile but came in second on the men’s side with a 3:59.01 time.

The Irish have two more events to go in the regular season. First, this weekend, the team will be split up between the David Hemery Valentine Invitational (hosted by Boston University) and the Badger Windy City Invitational (hosted by Wisconsin). They will return home one last time this season for the Alex Wilson Invitational on Feb. 17 before the ACC Championships start in Boston, Massachusetts, on Feb. 22.

