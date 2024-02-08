Irish kick-off spring season at FAU Paradise Invitational

After over two months of work in preparation, Notre Dame women’s golf returned to competition this week. The Irish left the surprisingly mild temperatures of this early February in South Bend behind to travel to the FAU Paradise Invitational at the Osprey Point Golf Course in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Irish earned a seventh-place finish in the event, their second-best result of the season and their highest placing since their first event of the season, a fifth-place result at the Boilermaker Classic from Sept. 4-5. The team received the message from coach Caroline Powers Ellis to improve their ability to recover from mistakes, helping them to a solid finish.

Senior Chloe Schiavone led the way for the Irish. Of Notre Dame’s five rounds with a score of even par or better in the tournament, Schiavone posted two of them, going 73-71-72 to come in 11th overall. Schiavone was particularly strong on par fours, finishing just outside the top 10 among individuals in the event.

Junior Montgomery Ferreira, the lone member of the Irish team who isn’t a freshman or a senior/graduate student, also earned a top-20 spot. Ferreira started the tournament incredibly strong with a 72 and a 71 in the first two rounds before slipping a little bit near the end. Her score of -1 on par threes was tied for fourth-best of the competition

Notre Dame’s next two finishers were both freshmen, with Mimi Burton placing in a tie for 45th and Alex Lapple one stroke behind her. Burton had two rounds with a score of 73 or lower, showing her potential.

Overall, the Irish finished with a score of 16 over par. South Florida brought home the victory with a score of seven-under par. As a team, only the Bulls and Denver (-3) finished under par.

The Irish will return to action in two weeks for the Spartan Suncoast Invitational, hosted by Michigan State at Palm Aire Country Club. The event lasts from Feb. 18-19 in Sarasota, Florida.

