Irish lock down Yellow Jackets late to secure second straight win

For the first time this season, Notre Dame men’s basketball has a conference winning streak.

The Irish notched their second consecutive win on Wednesday night, battling past Georgia Tech 58-55 at Purcell Pavillion. The contest didn’t lack for drama, with a pair of gritty defenses clashing to create a competitive low-scoring affair.

Notre Dame was bolstered by 18 points from freshman point guard Markus Burton, whose game seems to develop with every passing week. His two free throws with one second left on the clock helped the Irish all but seal the victory. Perhaps more notable than his point total, though, was Burton’s impact elsewhere on the statsheet. He finished with 5 steals, one game after his 6-steal effort helped lead Notre Dame past Virginia Tech. Burton’s defensive development has been less flashy than his impact on the offensive side of the ball, but it has been vital to an Irish squad that needs to earn every possession it can get.

Sophomore forward Tae Davis also had a huge game for the home side, posting 17 points along with 6 rebounds. Davis’ layup with seconds left on the shot clock restored Notre Dame’s 3-point lead with just over a minute remaining in the game.

Notre Dame’s shooting woes, which have plagued the team all season, didn’t disappear on Valentine’s Day. The Irish shot 31.6% from the floor and 19.2% from beyond the arc. In a number of other games this winter, such numbers have been a death knell for an offense that ranks among the worst in the ACC.

But on Wednesday, Notre Dame fought its way to a victory in spite of poor shooting, namely through defense and making the most of second chances. The Irish guarded the perimeter well, holding Georgia Tech to just 5 three-pointers on the night. They also posted 16 offensive rebounds to the Yellow Jackets’ 5, several of which turned into crucial points.

As both teams struggled down the stretch — combining for just 20 points over the game’s final eight minutes — Notre Dame stayed afloat through a combination of hustle and winning on the margins.

The Irish would go on to take the lead for good with 3:12 remaining when junior guard J.R. Konieczny connected on a jumper. The Irish held the Yellow Jackets to just 2 points over the final 4:30 of regulation, though a layup by Baye Ndongo cut Notre Dame’s lead to a single point with 38 seconds left.

Notre Dame’s offense would misfire once more on the ensuing possession, but in a play reflective of their overall performance, the Irish scrapped out a crucial second chance thanks to a team-effort offensive rebound. A tip from sophomore forward Kebba Njie was eventually secured by freshman guard Logan Imes and Burton’s subsequent free throws secured the victory.

The Irish will enjoy a week off before they go for a season-best third straight win. That opportunity will come on the road against conference bottom-feeder Louisville (8-17, 3-11 ACC). The Feb. 21 first contest tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Sign up for our Observer Sports newsletter!

Have an Irish sports question? Ask it for our Observer Sports mailbag!