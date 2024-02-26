Watson: Where do the New York Yankees stand heading into 2024?

In 2023, the Yankees finished the season with a 82-80 record and did not qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016. This is partially due to the amount of injuries that the Yankees faced. Despite this, the team also had strong hitting, pitching and fielding numbers as they finished off the season.

The Yankees had quite a few players who were impacted by injury which heavily impacted the entire team. Giancarlo Stanton suffered a hamstring strain, Anthony Rizzo got taken out due to post-concussion syndrome, DJ LeMahieu was out due to a calf injury and Aaron Judge was out due to tearing a ligament in his foot. Unfortunately, all of these injuries affected the entire team.

However, the Yankees did not let that setback affect them. Gleyber Torres stepped up and led the team with a total of 596 at bats as well as leading the team in hits with a total of 163 hits. Torres also led the team with a batting average of .273 and despite the injury, Judge follows Torres with a batting average of .267. Additionally, Judge leads the team in on base percentage with an average of .406 and led the team in runs batted in (RBIs) with a total of 75 RBIs.

The Yankees saw many pitchers in the circle in 2023 but standout Gerrit Cole led the team with a total of 222 strikeouts and only 48 walks. Clay Holmes also leads the team in saves with an overall of 24 saves.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe led the team with a total of 157 games played. Second basemen Torres also led the team with a total of 145 games played. In addition to Volpe and Torres, third baseman LeMahieu’s played a total of 134 games and did not let his injury stop him. Volpe led the infield with a total of 357 assists at shortstop followed by Torres who had a total of 344 assists at second base. Similarly, Torres took charge in the field with a total of 80 double plays. Catcher Kyle Higashioka stayed strong behind the plate with a total of 663 putouts followed closely by first baseman Rizzo who had a total of 656 putouts.

Overall, despite not being able to make the playoffs, the Yankees finished off the season with strong stats with leaders on the mound, in the batters box and on the field. Similarly, despite all of the injuries that the Yankees had to endure, they did not give up and finished off the 2023 season with an 82-80 record.

The views expressed in this Sports Authority are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Observer.

