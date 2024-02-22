What irks me about fake professionalism

With so many young, awesome Mendoza sophomores parading around in their suits, I can’t help but feel bad about myself.

Just kidding — I am one of those kids with suits that have not been dry cleaned since early January.

Recruitment is no joke. I have no problem with seeing the suits. In fact, I get excited when I see a friend walking into Duncan with their formal attire. I, for one, enjoy uplifting those around me.

But bringing a J.P. Morgan notebook to stats class is where I draw the line. It is bad enough that I did not test out of the business statistics class with my AP score, but now I also have to sit next to a foul-smelling night-shower-er who does weekly rose-bud-thorn check-ins about the recruiting process.

A Youtube reel once said something like “comparison is the thief of joy.” I try to not compare myself to others during this time, but in this paper, we’re all just an Observer.

It started when I was at a pregame, and met a senior from another hall who, let’s say, was quite “involved.” He was a funny guy, but I learned some rather questionable things about his character. Everyone has heard of a bad person, and this was one of them for me.

And then he told me his starting salary next year: it was outrageously high. I try my best in school, but I won’t lie here: I was jealous.

I am not trying to be a buzz kill, but sometimes I can’t help but wish interviewers could look at his freshman year Snapchat memories.

This is not to say that I live my life professionally all the time. I just think people should act better.

People should clean up and not act a fool in a professional setting, but it irks me how people can act so unprofessional all the time and just flip a switch to act high-brow whenever they please. It annoys me like a friend who changes their entire personality and demeanor when a girl enters the picture.

I am a fan of manners and professionalism. It allows people to have a universally acceptable way to carry themselves, which is useful in professional exchanges. It is like a cheat code for knowing if your behavior is acceptable to others, so you are not constantly worrying about pleasing everyone you interact with.

Yes, I switch my personality and behavior in a professional setting, but I’m not a piece of sh*t. Is that too much to ask for?

I don’t like watching bad people succeed. Especially when it is the slimiest of the slimy (like the guy who says the n-word when they’re drunk) who bests me.

The views expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Observer.