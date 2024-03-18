Feeding America CEO to receive Laetare Medal

This year’s Laetare Medal will be awarded to Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of Feeding America, the University announced in a press release last week. The Laetare Medal is awarded annually to a Catholic “whose genius has ennobled the arts and sciences, illustrated the ideals of the Church and enriched the heritage of humanity.”

Feeding America is a nonprofit food bank organization that served 5.3 billion meals in 2023. The organization operates over 200 food banks in the United States, according to its website.

Babineaux-Fontenot has served as CEO of Feeding America since 2018. Prior to that, she was the executive vice president of finance and global treasurer at Walmart, where she worked for 13 years.

University President Fr. John Jenkins praised Babineaux-Fontenot’s work at Feeding America.

“Under her visionary leadership, Feeding America has become a beacon of hope not only to the individuals and families it serves but for all who share her vision of eliminating food insecurity in this country,” he said in the statement.

Babineaux-Fontenot will receive the award during commencement on May 19.