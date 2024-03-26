Saints post an inconsistent weekend

While this weekend was a step forward for the Holy Cross men’s tennis team, the women’s team struggled against a top opponent.

Men's Tennis

The Holy Cross men's tennis team had one match this weekend against Cornerstone. The Saints dominated them Friday evening, winning 7-0. During the doubles competition, junior Ciaran McCarthy and Oscar Wai defeated the Cornerstone team 6-4. Junior Perry Gregg and senior Laurenz Flender won by an even wider margin, 6-2. The Saints were perfect in singles, each player winning in straight sets. Sophomore Luca McManus, freshman Adam Singleton, sophomore Polis Koursaros, Gregg, McCarthy and Wai all competed.

This win brings them to 2-3 on the season. On Thursday, March 28th, Holy Cross will travel to Marian University for their last non-conference game before conference play begins.

Women's Tennis

Unfortunately for the women’s tennis team, they had the opposite results. No. 2 University of Chicago traveled to Notre Dame and easily took care of the Saints, winning 7-0. The Saints lost every singles match in straight sets, mustering only two or fewer games in all but one of the sets. The Maroons also dominated in doubles competition, easily sweeping all three matches. The Saints are now 4-1 on the season.

The women’s team will travel to Marian on Wednesday, March 27th for a 2 p.m. match.