Irish place third at invitational at the Ford

After an unremarkable start to the spring season, placing eighth at the Watersound Invitational, the Irish showed their potential earlier this week at Georgia Southern's Invitational at the Ford. Notre Dame finished a season-best 18 under par over three rounds at the Ford Field & River Golf Club in Richmond Hill, Georgia. Their efforts earned them a top-three finish, their best performance in a competition with at least five schools since winning their first event of the season back in the September Folds of Honor Collegiate.

On an Irish team full of veteran talent, a freshman stole the show. Jacob Modleski finished tied for third among the entire field. His round three 67 was the fourth best single round score in the tournament. Graduate student Palmer Jackson was close behind, finishing four-under for the week and tied for 12th place. Senior Angelo Marcon bounced back from an opening round 76, closing his event with Notre Dame's second best round of the invitational with a score of four under par. Sophomore Nate Stevens also broke 70 in a round, shooting a 69 in the middle part of his week. Both finished tied for 17th.

Notre Dame's score of 18 under par was bested only by Wake Forest (-23) and Wisconsin (-24). Four of the top six golfers came from those two schools, with Wisconsin's Cameron Huss and Blake Wisdom taking the top two spots. Huss finished five strokes ahead of Wisdom, shooting below 70 in each of his three rounds.

The Irish will return to the Peach State in two weeks for the Johnnie-O at Sea Island competition. Hosted by Rutgers, the event will take place at Sea Island Seaside Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, from March 11-12.

