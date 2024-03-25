Notre Dame clubs march in Saint Patrick's Day Parades

Last week, while students were returning from spring break, the Notre Dame Club of New York City marched in the New York St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 16.

This year marked the 90th year in which the club has marched in the parade, according to Claire Elise Stephens, the president of the NYC club. The New York City St. Patrick’s Day parade is one of the most prominent in the country, having taken place since 1762.

Notre Dame alumni, as well as friends and family of all ages, marched in the parade on an uncharacteristically warm 60-degree sunny day. 140 people walked in total.

Stephens explained the group marched behind the American Celtic Pipe Band, as is the usual tradition, which played the Notre Dame Fight Song on bagpipes.

The University was awarded second place in the “Colleges and Universities” category of the parade by the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration Committee, losing out on the first place award to Fordham University.

For Stephens, the procession of Cardinal Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York was a highlight of the parade.

Notre Dame alumni clubs also marched in St. Patrick’s Day Parades in Dallas, St. Louis, Charlotte, and Kalamazoo, Michigan, amongst others.