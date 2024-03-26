Saints begin spring season with eighth-place finishes

Under two first-year head coaches, the Holy Cross men’s and women’s golf teams opened their seasons at the Purgatory Intercollegiate between Friday and Saturday. The Saints competed among eight women’s teams and 11 men’s squads at the Purgatory Golf Club in Noblesville, IN. Both teams finished in eighth place on the weekend.

The men’s team featured one top-20 finisher, junior captain Dillan Mori. He posted a 75 in the first round on his way to a score of 156 and tie for 20th place. In a tie for 32nd, freshman Tommy Curtis debuted with an impressive 75 in his second round of the weekend. Three more Saints golfers — sophomore Nick Jenness (T54), junior Mikey Chase (T57) and freshman Cameron Rascher (T59) — rounded out the top 60.

As expected, the Saints’ two experienced golfers led the women’s team out on the course. Senior Annika Johnson, projected as the group’s top golfer ahead of the season, posted a team-best score of 177, good for a tie in 26th place. She showed consistency between her two rounds, following an opening score of 88 with a day-two 89. Eight places behind Johnson, junior Sierra Benge notched a score of 198. Finally, Saints freshmen Savannah Payne-Gall and Eva De La Rosa finished in 42nd and 43rd, respectively.

After a two-week hiatus, the Saints will tee off again at The Conference Clash Cup on April 6-7 at The Rail Golf Course in Springfield, IL.