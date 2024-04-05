5 books to read this summer

As the academic year draws to a close, most students never want to read anything again, but with more free time, they'll be able to read fiction. So, with summer upon us, here are my top recommendations for fun summer reading.

5. ’Book Lovers’ by Emily Henry

This is a romance book for people who hate romance books. Nora Stephens is an editor who has worked her way up the corporate ladder and is forced to spend the summer in a small town made famous by a book she edited with her sisters.

I was hooked when the book opened with the main character introducing herself as the stuck-up New York girlfriend who gets left for the small-town girl.

Emily Henry has a gift for writing tongue-in-cheek romance novels that never really feel like you‘re reading a romance novel. It captures the reason that people like to read and makes for the perfect light summery read.

4. ’The Viscount Who Loved Me’ by Julia Quinn

Season three of “Bridgerton“ is coming out on May 16, and now is the perfect time to get into the series. Kate Stifled has resigned to being a spinster but agrees to accompany her younger sister Edwina to London for the 1813 social season. Anthony Bridgerton has resigned to marriage to continue his title, though he does not believe he will ever indeed find love.

As a fan of the second season of Bridgerton, I was captivated by the evolving relationship between Anthony and Kate. My curiosity led me to the book, and I was not disappointed. The book‘s narrative style allows us to delve deeper into their thoughts and emotions, creating a more intimate connection with the characters. And while some may dismiss the ”enemies to lovers” trope, it‘s a beloved theme for a reason.

3. ’The Rachel Incident’ by Caroline O‘Donoghue

The story of a college senior in her last semester of university and her relationship with her gay roommate and his relationship with her professor in early 2000s Cork. “The Rachel Incident“ is a funny, heartfelt novel about finding your place in the world after graduation, Irish identity in the modern day and stress over what you're supposed to do with your English degree once you graduate.

The framing device of looking back on your college years reminded me of hearing my dad reminisce about his college years. The book is full of enough twists and turns to keep you guessing while keeping you invested from page one until the end.

2. ’Pineapple Street’ by Jenny Jackson

For everyone still mourning the end of ”Succession,” this is the perfect novel, covering the lives and times of the families on the Upper West Side of Manhattan through the eyes of three women. The eldest daughter of a wealthy New York family deals with her choice to stop stock training to stay home and raise her child, a middle-class New England girl who married into this overly wealthy New York family, and the youngest daughter who has fallen in love with someone she shouldn't have.

I'm such a sucker for stories about the top one percent, and for those of you like me who love to watch messy rich people drama, this book is perfect for you.

1. ’Romantic Comedy’ by Curtis Sittenfeld

“Romantic Comedy” follows a writer at an SNL-like variety show. It follows Sally Mitlz, a sketch comedy writer who has watched several of her average-looking male coworkers end up with mega stars. She writes a sketch following that premise when a famous country star comes on the show. The sketch then flashes forward to the pandemic when they get into contact again.

As a devoted “Saturday Night Live“ fan, I can tell that the author has done a lot of research into how these kinds of sketch shows work. It’s a great read, and I really liked how the author covered the pandemic in a way that felt natural without being too preachy.