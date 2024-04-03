Irish conclude historic season with 10th-place NCAA finish

Notre Dame men’s swimming and diving culminated the 2023-2024 season with a 10th-place finish — the program’s highest in history at this meet. Over four days, the Irish amassed 132 points between relay, individual and diving events.

Wednesday, March 27

The 200 medley relay and 800 freestyle relay kicked off the meet on Wednesday night. The medley quartet of sophomore Tommy Janton, senior Tyler Christianson, sophomore Marcus Gentry and graduate student Abdelrahman El-Araby finished 19th (1:24.30), with the freestyle quartet of junior Chris Guiliano, sophomore Tommy Janton, graduate student Cason Wilburn and sophomore Dillon Edge finishing 17th (6:15.58).

Thursday, March 28

Thursday was a monumental day for the Irish. Guiliano saw his second record-breaking performance of the meet in the preliminary 50 freestyle — 18.43 — and entered finals as the No. 2 seed. In finals, Guiliano improved 19 spots from last season and secured All-America status with a fourth-place finish (18.49).

In the diving well, sophomore Daniel Knapp took 15th in the men’s 1-meter, scoring 335.85 and notching All-America Honorable Mention Status.

The night ended on a high note with the highest relay finish in program history. El-Araby, Guiliano, graduate student Tanner Filion and sophomore Tate Bacon finished eighth in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:15.42.

Friday, March 29

With the highest individual performance in program history at NCAAs, Guiliano posted a third-place finish in the 200 free on Friday night (1:30.38). Janton also had a stellar Friday in the water. He broke the 100 back school record three times: 44.91 in prelims, 44.75 in finals and 44.58 off the start on the 400 medley relay. Janton took 11th in the 100 back, and the medley relay composed of Janton, Christianson, Bacon and Guiliano finished ninth (303.01).

Saturday, March 30

To round out his individual slate, Guiliano took fifth in the 100 free (40.66) in his third A-final of the weekend. Janton finished eighth in the 200 back (1:40.25) and Filion was 11th in the B final (1:39.16) at his first DI NCAAs. Before coming to Notre Dame, Filion was the DIII NCAA champion at Whitman College.

Guiliano, Filion, Janton and Elaraby concluded the meet with another eighth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 2:46.46.

Head coach Chris Lindauer’s goal of being a top ten team was met as the Irish head back to South Bend with another season under their belt, some hardware and history made.