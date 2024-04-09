Irish conclude regular season with runner-up finish at Hoosier Invitational

Notre Dame men’s golf ended its regular season with a fourth consecutive top-three placement over the weekend. The Irish took second at the Hoosier Invitational at the Pfau Course in Bloomington, Indiana, shooting a 32-over par 884. Host school Indiana University claimed first place for the event, finishing 17 strokes ahead of Notre Dame.

During a windy weekend in the Hoosier State, graduate student Palmer Jackson played quality golf to lead Notre Dame’s scoring output. Despite shooting a 76 in the opening round, Jackson adjusted brilliantly, delivering a team-best score of 66 in the second round on the par-71 course. Jackson’s efforts earned him a three-over par weekend score of 216 and a tie for fourth place.

Another Notre Dame golfer, sophomore Nate Stevens, checked into the top 15 in Bloomington. Stevens went 72-73-76 across his three rounds, finishing with a score of 221 that qualified him for outright 12th place.

Also in the top 25, freshmen Christopher Bagnall and Jacob Modleski equaled one another for 22nd place. Both rookies shot 224 on the weekend and played their best golf in the second round, delivering respective scores of 72 and 71.

Rounding out Notre Dame’s contributors, freshman Rocco Salvitti tied for 40th with an overall score of 230. Overall, no Irish golfers shot higher than 78 in any round, keeping Notre Dame in position to rank well on the team leaderboard.

With the regular season over, the Irish now turn their attention to the ACC Championship, which will begin on Thursday, April 18 and run through Sunday, April 21. The conference championship will take place at Charlotte Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Last season, the Irish men finished the ACC Championship in a tie for ninth place.