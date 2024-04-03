Irish drop two matches in North Carolina

Over the Easter holiday, the Notre Dame men’s tennis team had two matchups against highly-ranked opponents. While in North Carolina, the Irish fell to No. 24 UNC (4-0) and No. 14 Duke (5-2).

The Irish lost the first three singles competitions against the Tar Heels. No. 29 nationally for the Irish, sophomore Sebastian Dominko was going back and forth with No. 108 Benjamin Kittay and was up in his third set. Freshman Chase Thompson also had an edge over No. 82 Karl Poling, but the third set was left unfinished. If the other matches had been able to hang on a little longer, the score may have reflected the competitiveness of the Irish team a little better.

Notably in the doubles competition, Dominko and senior Jean-Marc Malkowski defeated the doubles team of Kittay and Phillip Jordan 6-4, picking up a major road win.

In the second match of the weekend, Notre Dame's struggles continued in Durham. No. 30 Garrett Johns defeated Dominko in the two final sets of their match. Graduate student Nil Giraldez won his first set against No. 52 Pedro Rodenas but lost the last two. Freshman Kyran Magimay and junior Yu Zhang won both of their singles competitions giving the Irish their only two points of the match and the weekend.

The luck of the Irish did not turn in doubles play, though. The sixth-ranked team of Johns and Rodenas defeated No. 13 Dominko and Malkowski. The Blue Devils’ other ranked doubles team -- No. 25 Michael Heller and Andrew Zhang -- also defeated its Notre Dame opponent.

Now, the Irish are No. 54 overall, down two spots from last week. They are 10-12 overall and 1-7 in ACC play. With four games to go in the regular season and three of them at home, where the Irish have been strongest, they have a good chance to end the regular season with a winning record.

The Irish host the 10-11 Clemson Tigers on Friday at 4 p.m.