Irish go 1-1 against southern ACC opponents

While the Irish men’s team will host Clemson and Georgia Tech this weekend, the women’s team traveled south this past weekend to compete against those same ACC opponents. The Irish lost to No. 20 Georgia Tech in a close match (4-3) and then defeated No. 56 Clemson (4-1).

Notre Dame’s highest-ranking singles competitor, No. 29 Julia Andreach, defeated the Yellow Jackets' best singles player No. 45 Carol Lee 2-1 in their sets. The Irish senior lost the first set but battled back for the final two. Junior Nibi Ghosh and senior Yashna Yellayi both won their matches for the Irish.

The doubles point proved an important one with both teams taking three points from singles. It was in doubles that the Yellow Jackets took over, winning two matchups and leaving the third unfinished, but up over the No. 28 team of Andreach and graduate student Page Freeman.

Traveling north to Clemson, the No. 36 Irish team was able to deliver a victory, breaking its two-game losing streak. Ghosh, Andreach and sophomore Akari Matsuno won their singles competitions. All three Irish doubles teams also won to take home the victory.

Now 13-7 on the season, the Irish have four more matches to go before the ACC Tournament begins. The four remaining teams are all ACC opponents, and while the Irish have struggled so far in conference play, going 4-5, all remaining teams are unranked. This should allow the Irish to pick up some extra wins and boost their record as all of their conference losses have been against ranked opponents.

Friday, the Irish will travel to Syracuse for a 3 p.m. match against the Orange. Two days later, they will continue on to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, for a match against Boston College at 10 a.m. The remaining two matches against Duke and North Carolina will be hosted by Notre Dame.