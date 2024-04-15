Notre Dame softball takes a hit against Florida State

After a 3-2 win over Western Michigan last week, the Notre Dame softball team took three losses against Florida State. The Irish lost the first game 6-2, dropped the second game 7-3 and lost the third game 10-2 in six innings. The Irish are now 23-17 overall and 7-11 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Game One

Notre Dame jumped ahead in the first inning, putting up two runs right away. Florida State responded by putting up a run of its own in the bottom of the first inning. Neither team scored in the second and third inning, but Florida State powered through in the bottom of the fourth, putting up five more runs to make the score 6-2. With the Irish unable to respond in the next three innings, the Seminoles took the 6-2 win.

Offensively, the Irish managed five hits in this game. Senior Cassidy Grimm led in the box with a 2-for-3 effort. Grimm had two hits and scored once herself with the help of a fielder’s choice hit from senior first baseman Karina Gaskins. Freshman second baseman Addison Amaral added a 2-for-4 effort in the box, driving in the first run for the Irish with a single to left field.

Junior right-hander Shannon Becker started in the circle for the Irish. Becker threw 3 1/3 innings for the Irish while allowing seven hits and four earned runs in suffering the loss. Freshman right-hander Kami Kamzik came on in relief for the Irish, throwing a third of an inning. Kamzik allowed three hits and two earned runs. Graduate right-hander Alexis Laudenslager finished out the game for the Irish in the circle, only allowing one hit with a total of two strikeouts.

Game Two

Neither team scored in the first inning or fourth inning, but the Seminoles put up seven runs in the second inning. Notre Dame started to respond by putting up two runs of their own in the third inning, making the score 7-2. The Irish added on another run in the top of the fifth, making the score 7-3. The Irish defense was able to hold the Seminoles at seven but offensively could not make a full comeback in the sixth and seventh inning, making the final score 7-3.

Offensively, the Irish had a combined total of 10 hits. Senior catcher Carlli Kloss led in the box with a 3-for-3 effort, adding on a triple and a run with the help of a sacrifice fly from Amaral. Grimm added on a 2-for-4 effort scoring a run while Gaskins went 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and added on her seventh home run of the year. Junior designated player Rachel Allen added two hits while driving in a run, and junior left fielder Emily Tran also added on a hit for the Irish.

Sophomore right-hander Micaela Kastor started in the circle for the Irish in the second game. Kastor threw an inning and a third, allowing seven hits, six earned runs and ultimately taking the loss. Laudenslager came into the game in relief, throwing 4 2/3 innings. Laudenslager allowed six hits and one earned run but was able to strike out three batters.

Game Three

The Seminoles jumped ahead in the first inning and second inning, scoring two runs in both. With the Irish unable to respond, the score became 4-0. Neither team scored in the third inning, but Florida State put up three more runs in the fourth, making the score 7-0. The Irish then put their first runs onto the board, adding one in the fifth and one in the sixth to make the score 7-2. Florida State did not let that stop it, as the Seminoles drove in three more runs to extend their lead to 10-2, ending the game in the sixth inning.

Becker started on the mound for the Irish, pitching two innings while allowing five hits and four earned runs. Kastor came on in relief, finishing out the game for the Irish. Kastor pitched 3 1/3 innings while totaling eight hits and six earned runs allowed with one strikeout.

The Irish now look ahead to play Indiana University on the road this Tuesday, April 16th at 6 p.m.