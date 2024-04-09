University to establish Jenkins Center for Virtue Ethics

Notre Dame will establish the Rev. John Jenkins, C.S.C, Center for Virtue Ethics, the University announced in a press release this morning.

The new center, which is a part of the Notre Dame Ethic Initiative, will support “preeminent” scholars in the field of ethics and develop undergraduate courses on “justice and the common good.” The Center will also seek to foster dialogue and discussion about virtue ethics and contribute to the “ethical formation of Notre Dame students and faculty.”

According to the press release, funding for the center was made possible through the contributions “of several members of the University’s Board of Trustees, along with other benefactors.”

Jack Brennan, chair of the University’s Board of Trustees, said the new center will aim to create “a dedicated arena in which the enduring relevance of virtue ethics thrives, where faith and reason flourish, and where major moral ideas unite people, rather than divide them.”

In a statement, Jenkins emphasized the mission of the new center.

“In an age of moral confusion and uncertainty, this center will provide a powerful voice and compelling vision,” he said.

Director of the Ethics Initiative and professor of philosophy, Meghan Sullivan said the center will continue Jenkins’ legacy.

“Father Jenkins’ legacy will thrive and expand through this center, ensuring that his deep commitment to civil dialogue, intellectual and spiritual humility, human flourishing, and the common good will be at the core of Notre Dame’s work in the world,” Sullivan said.