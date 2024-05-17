2024 Observer Sports All-Commencement Teams

Men's sports

Bryan Dowd, ND Soccer

Male Athlete of the Year

As Notre Dame’s starting goalkeeper, Dowd played his way to ACC Goalkeeper of the Year and TopDrawer Soccer National Player of the Year status. The Chicago Fire selected him sixth overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

Liam Entenmann, ND Lacrosse

Entenmann has topped off his legendary goalkeeping career with his second consecutive year of ACC Defensive Player of the Year and Goalie of the Year honors. The New York Atlas selected the Tewaaraton finalist fifth overall in the 2024 Premier Lacrosse League draft.

Palmer Jackson, ND Golf

Jackson led the Irish to a berth in the NCAA Austin Regional, finishing in the top five for three consecutive competitions to wrap up the regular season.

Pat Kavanagh, ND Lacrosse

Kavanagh set Notre Dame’s program record for points en route to ACC Offensive Player of the Year honors. The three-time Tewaaraton finalist was selected sixth overall by the Boston Cannons in the 2024 Premier Lacrosse League draft.

Luke Linder, ND Fencing

Linder claimed the ACC’s Fencer of the Year in men’s sabre for the second consecutive season. He won both his second straight NCAA Championship and ACC Championship in men’s sabre, going 22-1 in the NCAA round robin.

Marcello Olivares, ND Fencing

Olivares won his second consecutive ACC Fencer of the Year award in men’s foil, also finishing as a second-team All-American. He claimed sixth place at the NCAA Championships after posting a 27-6 record in intercollegiate competition.

Michael Shoaf, ND Track and Field

Shoaf captured All-American honors for a second consecutive year by placing sixth in the men’s shot put at the NCAA Indoor Championships. In the outdoor season, he took first place in the same category at the Spartan Invitational.

Landon Slaggert, ND Hockey

Slaggert captained the Irish hockey team, leading Notre Dame with 20 goals and 31 points. The Hobey Baker Award Nominee landed on the All-Big Ten Second Team and made his National Hockey League debut with the Chicago Blackhawks this year.

Xavier Watts, ND Football

A unanimous All-American, Watts brought home the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented to the nation’s best defensive player. He led the nation in interceptions with seven, becoming the first Notre Dame player to record multiple interceptions in back-to-back games in October.

TJ Williams, ND Baseball

As Notre Dame’s primary leadoff hitter and everyday center fielder, Williams leads the Irish in batting average, on-base percentage and stolen bases. He hit a walk-off home run in April that clinched a series win against No. 8 Wake Forest.

Women's sports

Lauren Beaudreau, ND Golf

After landing on the All-ACC Women’s Golf Team, Beaudreau won the NCAA East Lansing Regional for her second first-place finish of the season. Beaudreau’s individual title marked the first regional win in program history.

Kasey Choma, ND Lacrosse

Choma earned All-ACC First Team honors for the second consecutive season, posting 46 goals and 21 assists in Notre Dame’s midfield. The Tewaaraton nominee finished the regular season with ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors as well.

Eva Gaetino, ND Soccer

Gaetino defended her title as ACC Defender of the Year, winning the award for the second consecutive season. Before signing a pro contract with Paris Saint Germain, Gaetino provided the Irish with a career-high four goals and three assists.

Atara Greenbaum, ND Fencing

Greenbaum was the ACC Fencer of the Year in women’s sabre after claiming an ACC Championship and finishing in fifth place at the NCAA Championships. The second-team All-American posted a 29-8 record in intercollegiate competition throughout the season.

Olivia Markezich, ND Cross Country

Markezich finished the season as one of four finalists for the Class of 2024 Honda Sport Award for Cross Country, also earning USTFCCCA All-American status for the third time in her career. She placed third in the NCAA Championship after individually winning the NCAA Great Lakes Regional title.

Jadin O’Brien, ND Track and Field

Female Athlete of the Year

O’Brien won her second consecutive NCAA Championship in March, claiming the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Pentathlon title with a score that broke her own facility record. She also repeated as the ACC Women’s Indoor Field Performer of the Year.

Olivia Shaw, HCC Soccer

Shaw attained All-CCAC Second Team status, marking her fourth career all-conference selection. The midfielder started all 17 games and led Holy Cross in goals with five and assists with eight, becoming the program’s all-time points leader with 104.

Kiki Van Zanten, ND Soccer

Van Zanten earned an All-ACC First Team selection for the first time in her career, tying her career high with 16 points. Her six goals tied for second on the team, and her four assists ranked fourth.

Maddy Westbeld, ND Basketball

Westbeld emerged as Notre Dame’s leading rebounder at the power forward position, averaging 8.7 boards per game to go with 14.4 points per contest. She landed on the All-ACC Second Team, posting 12 double-doubles.

Jackie Wolak, ND Lacrosse

Wolak was named both a Tewaaraton Finalist and the ACC Attacker of the Year to start the month of May. The First-Team All-ACC honoree eclipsed 300 career points earlier this season and leads the Irish with more than 100 points this year alone.