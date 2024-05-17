CFAM celebrates seniors, recognizes students for service, art and research

The Saint Mary’s Center for Faith, Action, and Ministry recognized 11 seniors, three juniors and three sophomores at the annual Sr. Rose Anne Schultz, CSC Mission Awards and Senior Recognition ceremony May 1. Twelve total award titles were presented to the students, as well as an additional award to recognize eight seniors who showed great involvement with the center throughout their time at Saint Marys.

Nicole Labadie, the director of CFAM, and Julianne Wallace, the vice president of Mission for CFAM, each respectively led the opening prayer and gave introductory remarks to open the ceremony.

Seniors who were recognized by the center included Georgia Sigler, Emily O’Donoghue, Maggie McNabb, Kat Hannon, Liliana Lomeli, Susan Pingel, Delaney Smith and Eleanor Zahorick.

Zahorick was also awarded the Sr. Maria Concepta McDermott, CSC award for her service in education and earned second place for the Jane O’Rourke Bender Award, which is given to students who submit a piece of art that reflects themes such as compassion, forgiveness, service, love and social justice. Senior Natalie Biegel earned first place for the Jane O’Rourke Bender Award and senior Amelia Brookshire earned third place.

In addition to her senior recognition award, Sigler received the Sr. Kathleen Anne Nelligan, CSC Award for her service in ministry at Saint Mary’s.

Senior Victoria Hardt was awarded The Sister Olivia Marie Hutcheson, CSC Award for service and work within the field of health.

Junior Jean Ochoa earned the Sister Olivette Whalen, CSC award for her general service work at Saint Mary’s. Junior Norah Como also received the Sr. Christine Healy, CSC award recognizing her service specifically to women.

Junior Abigail Kawalec and sophomore Mary O’Connell were both awarded the Mission Impact award. Sophomore Mary Ellsworth was presented with the Patricia Arch Green award for her leadership with "Beyond the Belle" at the Notre Dame Center for Civic Innovation. Lastly, the Mission Student Worker of the Year award was given to sophomore Maria Dach.

After the awards were given, College President Katie Conboy spoke about the positive work the recognized students accomplished at Saint Mary’s while living out the Catholic Church’s teachings. Farm manager Matthew Insley led the closing prayer and concluded the ceremony.