Division of Student affairs presents Leadership awards

The Division of Student Affairs honored seven students at the annual Student Leadership Awards banquet April 4.

The Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, C.S.C. leadership award was given to senior Jo’Vette Hawkins. This award is given to a graduating senior whose work has made the Notre Dame community more inclusive and welcoming. Hawkins was president of the Diversity Council during the 2023-2024 academic year, where she led discussions on how to expand equity and representation of minority groups on campus. She worked with the University's athletic facilities as well as a research assistant in the cognitive neuroscience of memory and aging lab.

Senior Christian Quilon received the Blessed Basil Moreau, C.S.C. leadership award, which honors a student who has worked to advance the Catholic nature of the University and is the highest faith-associated award that is given to students. Quilon was an Anchor intern in Campus Ministry where he prepared Catholics for confirmation. He was also president of the Totus Tuus Praise & Worship Band.

The Denny Moore Award for Excellence in Journalism was awarded to Dane Sherman. Sherman has been a columnist and contributor for The Observer for much of the last four years. He wrote articles on topics of social justice, the relationship between the Catholic church and LGBTQ+ rights and civil advocacy. Denny Moore was a provost known for his personal integrity, commitment to Notre Dame, character, and writing ability. This award goes to a senior who reflects these characteristics.

The Mike Russo Spirit Award went to senior Kylie Boyer. This award honors a senior who has been notable in extracurricular activities, service and personal character. Boyer worked at the WISEWOMAN program at Catherine’s Health Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she helped people quit smoking, and volunteered twice a week at the Robinson Community Learning Center. During the summer of 2023, Boyer interned at a hospital in Mombasa, Kenya.

The Ray Siegfried Award for Leadership Excellence was given to senior Olivia Sanders. This is given to a senior who embodies the qualities of Siegfried, such as generosity, leadership, a likeness of sports and commitment to the Catholic faith. Sanders was captain of the water polo team, earning her all-American honors. She assisted professor Jenifer Prosperi’s research on a tumor suppressor’s effectiveness on breast cancer progression. Sanders also taught CPR and first-aid classes while serving as a lifeguard at the University sports facilities.

The Rev. A. Leonard Collins, C.S.C Award went to senior Luzolo Matundu. This award goes to seniors who advance the interests of the Notre Dame student body. She helped open the Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and was involved with the Plunge Retreat, which connects Black students with the Shades of Ebony women's club. Matundu also worked for the diversity, equity and inclusion departments in student government, the diversity council, and McGlinn Hall.

Kenzie Paul received the John W. Gardner Student Award. This award goes to a student who has epitomized the ideals of the University through volunteer service. Paul founded Kenzie’s Helping Hands, which provides 3D-printed prosthetics for amputee children. She also served as president of Enable ND, where she focused on providing more advanced prostheses. She served in the student government’s office for disability advocacy and worked closely with the Meruelo Center for Career Development to better help those with disabilities.