Freshmen finish strong in Saints’ first season under Marvin

Like its women’s golf counterpart, the Holy Cross men’s golf team entered the 2024 spring season with a fresh face leading the program. Matthew Marvin made the move over from the La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana, arriving at Holy Cross in a key transition year for the program. Having lost two First-Team All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference selections in Carter Silva and Matthew Politte, the Saints entered the season relying on junior captains Mikey Chase and Dillan Mori to step forward.

And while Chase and Mori played solid golf, the Holy Cross freshmen shined on the big stage of the CCAC Conference Tournament. Tommy Curtis set the pace in a fourth-place team result at CCACs, shooting a 10th-place 229 across three rounds to qualify as the Saints’ lone top-10 finisher. Nine strokes behind him, Cam Rascher slotted into a tie for 15th place, making a strong move with his final-round score of 76.

Of course, the emergence of the up-and-comers did not go without the veteran presence of Chase, whose round-three score of 75 qualified him for 12th place. His fellow captain, Mori, found 28th place with a total stroke count of 252. Rounding out the Saints’ contributors at CCACs, freshman Jack Urbrabski shot 275 to take 34th place.

Looking back at the regular season, Holy Cross opened with an eighth-place result at the Purgatory Intercollegiate in Noblesville, Indiana. Mori put together a quality weekend there, opening with a round of 75 on his way to 20th place and an overall score of 156. Curtis finished just three strokes behind him in 32nd place, with sophomore Nick Jenness, Chase and Rascher rounding out the Saints’ top-60 finishers at the event.

Two weeks later, at The Rail Tournament in Springfield, Illinois, Curtis and Mori again duked it out for the title of top Holy Cross performer. That time, Curtis got the better of his elder, firing off a round of 71 on day two to claim outright 11th place. Mori finished just behind Curtis with an overall score of 156, good for a 14th-place tie. A stroke up from Mori, Rascher slotted into 18th place, while Urbanski, Chase and sophomore Zach Toul also ended the weekend inside the top 30. As a team, the Saints took fifth place in that competition.

Finally, before entering the CCAC Conference Tournament, Holy Cross played its way to sixth place at the Battle of Blackthorn.

Shifting the focus to the future, the Saints move into this offseason with a young group of central contributors. Three freshmen factored into team scoring regularly this past spring, and the two junior captains held the mantle of experience for the Saints at CCACs.