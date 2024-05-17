Holy Cross College announces commencement speaker

Kerry Alys Robinson, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA, will serve as Holy Cross College commencement speaker on Saturday, May 18, the College announced.

Robinson assumed her current role in July, 2023 after working for the Catholic nonprofit organization Leadership Roundtable for 18 years. Robinson earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a master of arts in religion degree from the Yale Divinity School.

Catholic Charities USA is the largest Catholic charitable network in the United States. It serves 15 million people in 3,900 locations.

The College's commencement ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.