Notre Dame baseball takes the close 4-3 win over Michigan State

After a 4-3 win over Michigan State Tuesday evening, Notre Dame baseball is 23-20 on the season, including going 7-17 in conference play.

Neither team scored in the first or the second inning, but Notre Dame jumped out ahead in the top of the third inning after a solo home run from junior catcher Joey Spence. Three more scoreless innings followed until Jack Penney led off in the seventh. The junior drew a walk, reached second as a result of a wild pitch and made it to third after a throwing error by the Spartans.

Sophomore Estevan Moreno also drew a walk and stole second to get Irish runners on second and third. Thanks to a sacrifice hit from senior Connor Hincks, Penney scored and Moreno moved to third, adding to their lead.

Graduate student Simon Baumgardt was walked, creating Irish runners on first and third. After a sacrifice fly-ball from graduate student Tito Flores, Baumgardt advanced to second and Moreno scored, bringing the score to 3-0.

Senior Brady Gumpf then stepped up to the plate and with a single to right field advanced Baumgardt to third. Baumgardt and Gumpf executed a double steal, helping Baumgardt score the fourth and final run of the night for the Irish.

After a scoreless 8th inning, the Spartans attempted a comeback in the 9th, scoring three runs, but were unable to pull through making the final score 4-3 in favor of the Irish.

Freshman DJ Helwig started on the mound for the Irish pitching the first three innings. He allowed only one hit before handing off the ball to sophomore Caden Spivey. Spivey threw two no-hitter innings for the Irish, with one strikeout. Graduate student Will Jacobsen stepped onto the mound in the sixth inning and had one strikeout over the two innings he pitched earning the win. Graduate student Tobey McDonough pitched the eighth inning, allowing one hit. Finally, graduate student Nate Hardman finished out the game, allowing three runs.

Next up, the team will have a three game series against Pittsburgh on May 3, 4 and 5.