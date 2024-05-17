Skip to
Content
,
Navigation
, or
Footer
.
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Support The Observer
Subscribe
Observer Store
Grad Ads
News
Sports
Scene
Viewpoint
Multimedia
Advertise
About
News
Sports
Scene
Viewpoint
Multimedia
Advertise
About
Letters to the Editor
Suggest a Story Idea
About
About
Join Our Team
Contact
Advertise
Advertise
Donate
Subscriptions
Donate
Print Edition for The Observer: Commencement 2024
Read More
Print Edition for The Observer: Graduation Ads for 2023 Commencement
Print Edition for Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Print Edition for The Observer for Monday, April 29, 2024
Trending
Following meeting with administrators, 17 protesters arrested
Valedictorian reflects on time at Notre Dame
Letter to the editor: Negative coverage of Saint Mary’s
Pro-Palestinian protestors demonstrate during Jenkins’ celebration
Observer editor discusses Notre Dame protests on NPR
Powered by
Solutions by The State News
All Content © 2024 The Observer