The Observer elects Editor-in-Chief for 2024-2025 term

The Observer General Board elected Notre Dame News Editor Isa Sheikh as Editor-in-Chief for the 2024-2025 term Sunday.

“I can think of no one more worthy of this position than Isa,” current Editor-in-Chief Maggie Eastland said. “In his time at The Observer, Isa has demonstrated a remarkable ability to inspire readers and staff by keeping his sights set on the beating heart of this organization — high-quality writing, reporting and editing.”

Hailing from Sacramento, California, Sheikh currently lives in Stanford Hall. He is a junior majoring in history and political science with a minor in Asian studies.

“I can’t wait for all the sleepless nights and frantic weekends in service of this paper I love so much,” Sheikh said. “In my time in the tri-campus, The Observer has become a home and a haven for me and many of the colleagues I’ve come to know. I’m honored to carry on the 58-year legacy of this extraordinary organization.”

Sheikh began writing for The Observer during the first week of his freshman year, filling the Associate News Editor position that spring. He then served as Notre Dame News Editor in the 2023-2024 term.

Sheikh will begin his term as Editor-in-Chief on Sunday, March 3.