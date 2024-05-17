Tri-campus plans events for graduation

Tri-campus students will conclude their academic experiences this week as Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s and Holy Cross each host events for graduation.

The weekend’s festivities, following a week of senior week celebrations, will kick off on Friday with recognition ceremonies, celebrations and receptions for individual majors and academic programs being held across campus all day from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. A full list of events at Notre Dame can be found on the commencement website.

At Saint Mary’s, a commencement mass will be held at 4 p.m. in the Angela Athletic and Wellness Complex. At Holy Cross, a baccalaureate mass will be held at 4:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Chapel followed by a graduate reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Vincent Atrium.

The evening will conclude with performances by the Irish band the High Kings on South Quad and the Magnificat Choir in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart both at 6 p.m.

Saturday morning at Notre Dame will be consist of various graduate commencement ceremonies. At 9 a.m., the commencement ceremonies for the Graduate School and the Mendoza College of Business will take place in Notre Dame Stadium and the Joyce Center, respectively. At 10:30 a.m., the Law School will confer degrees in the Joyce Center.

Also taking place Saturday morning at Notre Dame will be the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) commissioning ceremony in the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. More recognition ceremonies, as well as diploma ceremonies for majors, schools and academic programs will occur throughout the day.

The Notre Dame commencement mass will be held at 5 p.m. in the Joyce Center following the academic procession, concluding Saturday’s events.

Both Saint Mary’s and Holy Cross will wrap up their events on Saturday for graduates. The Saint Mary’s commencement ceremony will take place at noon on LeMans Green, while the Holy Cross commencement ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the Pfeil Center’s McKenna Arena.

On Sunday morning, the Notre Dame commencement ceremony will occur from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in Notre Dame Stadium. This is the 15th year that the ceremony will be held in the stadium. Events at Notre Dame will draw to a close as remaining diploma ceremonies take place at 2 p.m. across campus.