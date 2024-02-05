Sexual assault reported on Saint Mary’s campus early Sunday

Students at Saint Mary’s were notified Monday afternoon of a sexual assault report regarding an incident on the College’s campus during the early morning Sunday.

The Saint Mary’s Title IX office and St. Joseph County Police Department are investigating the report, Campus Safety Department director Phil Bambenek wrote in an email.

“The survivor of the assault reported that she met a male at a local student bar and believes that her drink may have been tampered with,” Bambenek wrote. “The male brought her back to campus and the assault took place in a residence hall room.”

The survivor was able to identify the assailant. Authorities don’t believe he is a member of the tri-campus community, Bambenek added.

Bambenek asked people with information about the incident to contact the St. Joseph County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

Drink spiking incidents were also reported last fall. Three of those incidents, reported to Notre Dame’s Title IX office, occurred at Finnies Next Door in downtown South Bend.