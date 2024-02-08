Incoming Editor-in-Chief names supporting staff

Juniors Kathryn Muchnick, Caroline Collins, Thomas Dobbs and Madeline Ladd will help oversee The Observer’s Editorial Board next term, incoming Editor-in-Chief Isa Sheikh announced Feb. 7.

Muchnick will become the Managing Editor, while Collins, Dobbs and Ladd will serve as Assistant Managing Editors. The four students will begin their new roles March 8.

Muchnick, a junior double-majoring in economics and English with a minor in journalism, ethics and democracy (JED), previously served as associate news editor. She has written for the news department since her freshman year, covering events on campus ranging from a theology course on dating to a campus-wide Title IX survey. Hailing from Evansville, Indiana, Muchnick lives on-campus in Welsh Family Hall. She is currently studying abroad at the Universidad Popular Autónoma del Estado de Puebla in Puebla, Mexico.

“I have learned so much from working alongside the talented and dedicated student journalists at The Observer,” Muchnick said. “I can not wait to continue spending late nights producing the paper with them.”

Collins is a junior majoring in environmental sciences with a minor in JED. She joined the news department her freshman year and now serves as an associate news editor. She has reported on topics ranging from climate change research to various clubs on campus including the Rocketry Team and the Notre Dame Ski Club. Originally from Westfield, New Jersey, she is a resident of Pasquerilla East Hall.

“I love working at The Observer and am so grateful for all the friends I have met here and how much I have learned,” Collins said. “The Observer has made my Notre Dame experience so rewarding, and I cannot wait to share that with underclassmen and anyone else who wants to get involved.”

Dobbs is a junior majoring in economics and pre-health. He has worked as a writer and then leader of “From the Archives,” a weekly column that sheds light on past campus events and controversies. Originally from St. Louis, Thomas now resides in Knott Hall and is president for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Notre Dame and Saint Mary’s.

“Working on ‘From the Archives’ has been incredibly rewarding. It’s not just about revisiting Notre Dame’s history; it’s about sharing our inevitably quirky and unforgettable collegiate lessons with others,” Dobbs said, reflecting on his experience. “There’s a rich legacy here, and I’m beyond appreciative to contribute,” he added.

Ladd is a junior majoring in management consulting with minors in social entrepreneurship and innovation as well as sport, media and culture. Ladd has been an associate sports editor for two terms, having written for the sports department since the beginning of her freshman year. As a member of the football beat, her reporting has primarily concentrated on Notre Dame football, covering both home and away games through a variety of game recaps, player features and opinion pieces. Ladd also covers Notre Dame swimming and diving and various other tri-campus sports. A proud Pasquerilla West Hall resident, Ladd is from Coatesville, Pennsylvania and holds on-campus leadership positions at ND Listens, Consulting Connect and Undergraduate Women in Business.

“The Observer has been a constant throughout my time at Notre Dame, and I am looking forward to working with an impressive team to give back to such a meaningful organization,” Ladd said. “I am grateful for my time in the sports department and thankful for all those who have encouraged me along the way to reach this point.”