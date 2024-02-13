Irish compete at Badger Windy City, David Hemery Valentine Invitational

The Notre Dame track and field team was split between two competitions over the weekend. The Irish sent four men to the David Hemery Valentine Invitational, hosted by Boston University, to compete in the 5000m. The rest of the team took a shorter trip to Madison, Wisconsin, for the Badger Windy City Invitational.

Four of the 125 members to compete in the 5000m in Boston, Massachusetts, represented the Irish. Of them, graduate student Vincent Mauri did the best, coming in 25th place with a time of 13:35.36. Sophomore Ethan Coleman came in just four spots and 3.45 seconds behind Mauri. Senior Carter Solomon cracked the top 50, finishing in 13:50.70. Graduate student Tyler Berg rounded out the Irish field, crossing the finish line in 13:59.10. Mauri, Coleman and Solomon's times are among the top 20 in the ACC this season.

The Irish captured a pair of individual championships at Wisconsin's Badger Windy City Invitational. Junior Sonia Chisholm set a PR and beat the field in the mile with a time of 4:42.91. Sophomore Daelen Ackley nearly made it a sweep of the mile for the Irish, finishing just behind Indiana's Camden Marshall in second place. Ackley's 3:58:02 time was also a PR.

Junior Sophie Novak was the other Irish member to win an event, taking the top spot in the women's 3000m with a 9:02.35 mark. Chisholm, senior Erin Strzelecki and graduate student Andrea Markezich placed second, fifth and sixth, respectively. All four set PRs with their performance.

Nine others for Notre Dame set PRs throughout the weekend. Freshman Brody Hartley and sophomore John Schuler both did so in the mile, finishing in 4:05.84 and 4:06.72, respectively. Senior Madison Schmidt set her best mark in the high jump at 1.74 meters, finishing fourth. Sophomore Reese Sanders ran an 8.85 in qualifying for the 60 meter hurdles, then set another PR in the 400 meter dash (57.50). Graduate student Michelle Quinn's PR of 24.36 earned her fourth place in the 200 meter dash. Finishing behind Chisholm in the mile run with PRs were junior Molly Grant and freshman Bella Guillamondegui. Rounding out the run of PRs were freshman Gretchen Farley in the mile invite (4:40.93) and sophomore Caroline Lehman (16:41.70).

The Irish conclude their regular season back in South Bend on Feb. 17 as they host the Alex Wilson Invitational.

